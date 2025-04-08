Caitlin Clark Fans Awestruck by Footage of Legendary Iowa Three-Point Scrimmage Spree
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was featured on an April 8 episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. At one point in the episode, Clark was asked to share a story about what Letterman called "one iconic scrimmage".
Clark went on to share a story of a practice with the Iowa Hawkeyes, where her team was scrimmaging against a team of male opponents. Her squad was down by about 15 points with a couple of minutes left before she went on an insane shooting spree to bring her team back.
Clark described it as, "I think I had 22 points in 2 minutes, that was the moral of the story."
Before embarking on this story, Clark jokingly cast doubt on whether this scrimmage actually happened since nobody had seen it. But after the episode aired, a video of Clark's insane shooting performance from this fateful scrimmage was released on social media.
And Fever fans are in awe by the five straight threes (all of which were at the logo, off-balance, or both) that their beloved player drained.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reposted the video and wrote, "This may be the most incredible Caitlin Clark video I’ve ever seen. A lost scrimmage video vs the men’s practice team at Iowa in which Caitlin goes berserker mode and scores 22 points in 2 minutes. She is the one."
A Clark fan page added, "One of the most absurd single-player stretches you'll ever see".
Another added, "This might be the best shot maker the sport has ever seen outside of Steph".
One can only imagine how the women's basketball world would react if Clark can replicate this shooting performance during a Fever game.