Caitlin Clark Fans Laugh Off Angel Reese's Mom's Diss About Fever, Sky Attendance
The Chicago Sky played a May 2 WNBA preseason game at the LSU Tigers' home arena, in what was a homecoming for Sky superstar Angel Reese.
The game struggled with ticket sales, as less than half of the arena was filled. This is a stark contrast to the May 4 homecoming of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she played college ball with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Tickets for this preseason game sold out 45 minutes after they went on sale.
The women's basketball community took notice of the stark difference in ticket sales between Clark and Reese's respective homecomings on social media. And Angel Reese's mom sent a scathing response to this criticism by writing on May 3, "Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating “attendance” while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners. We ain’t the same. 🤦🏽♀️ Different year same haters 😂 Have a great day 😘".
This was a clear dig at Caitlin Clark's fan base. However, it hasn't taken Clark fans long to respond to this sentiment.
"her daughter playing in that empty *** arena got her so tight she had to take a swing at us i’m in tears 😭😭😭," one fan wrote in a response.
Another fan added, "Wouldn’t it be more helpful if you directed your hate at how LSU games were packed this year but this game was not?"
"With all due respect, no one is celebrating anything cuz it’s the norm.. but your daughter deserves better than she got for her homecoming.. LSU games this year were packed out.," a third wrote.
It didn't take long for the WNBA drama to begin again.