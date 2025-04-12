Caitlin Clark, Fever Cited as Standard by Wings GM Before Likely Paige Bueckers Pick
The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, and all signs point to the franchise selecting newly coronated UConn champion Paige Bueckers. However, the recent precedent for the draft spot Bueckers is likely to occupy will be hard to live up to. That of course being set by the 2024 No. 1 overall selection, Caitlin Clark.
This is not something lost on WNBA executives, which was made apparent by a response from Wings GM Curt Miller on a pre-draft media call. Miller was asked by USA Today's Nancy Armour whether Clark's progression last year with the Indiana Fever amid the attention she received could serve as a lesson for Dallas with Bueckers.
"Obviously Caitlin had an unbelievable impact on the court and her adjustment was quick," Miller said.
He added that a big reason the Fever were so dangerous in the second half of last season was due to how fast Clark was able to get acclimated to the WNBA. Something he emphasized was not easy to do.
Miller went on to praise the Fever franchise for how they navigated everything that came along with the phenomenon Clark was in her first season. "Caitlin's arrival in the league, we can look at a lot of best practices to Indiana's credit that they did and we will all be implementing with our own players."
Miller did not reference Bueckers directly in his response, but the implication was clear. Clark and the Fever have set a standard for the rest of the WNBA to strive to reach when it comes to success with rookie sensations.