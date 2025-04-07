Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark Suggests Wings Venue Change Ahead of Potential Paige Bueckers Matchup

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made a playful plea to the Dallas Wings to make a venue change for a potential WNBA showdown with Paige Bueckers.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles in an interview after becoming the first rookie to achieve a triple-double Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Liberty, 83-78.
The 2024 WNBA season saw unprecedented growth, with major spikes in viewership, fan engagement, and ticket sales just to name a few. Caitlin Clark’s arrival to the league played a pivotal role in that surge. Her star power was so significant that a few teams with smaller home venues relocated matchups against the Indiana Fever to larger arenas, aiming to meet the overwhelming fan demand to see a deep logo bomb from the rookie phenom.

The hype around Clark has snowballed since, resulting in a running count of six WNBA teams moving home games against the Fever for the upcoming 2025 season to larger venues. Among them, the Dallas Wings shifted one of their matchups to the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center, while keeping the other at their usual 7,000-seat College Park Center.

Clark, appearing on The Bird & Taurasi Show on Sunday, playfully suggested moving the second game as well—anticipating the arrival of newly minted women’s NCAA champion, Paige Bueckers.

“You know, honestly they should move every game to American Airlines because I think Paige has that type of draw, like, she’ll be able to bring those types of fans in,” Clark stated in making her case. 

“I know we’re playing there, one of our games, hopefully the other one gets moved too. We would appreciate that Dallas Wings, if you could move the other one," she added.

Fresh off securing a national title with a win over South Carolina on Sunday, Bueckers is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft on April 15, with the Wings holding the top selection. As one of the most hyped athletes in women's basketball, she has garnered a loyal following, and it's safe to say there will be plenty of demand from her fans to see her play at the professional level. 

The attention around Clark and Bueckers speaks volumes about the league's growing popularity, with further need for larger arenas surely waiting in the wings—even if Dallas doesn't acquiesce to Clark's request in this instance.

