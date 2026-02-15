Caitlin Clark Gets Ultimate Vote Of Confidence From Sophie Cunningham

While there are presumably many things that might lure Sophie Cunningham back to the Indiana Fever in free agency, her relationship with Caitlin Clark might be among the most important.

Cunningham and Clark have built a strong bond on and off the court. And with that comes a ton of mutual trust between them.

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham Switches Stance on Caitlin Clark’s Juggling Skill

Caitlin Clark Gets the Nod in Clutch Sophie Cunningham Shooting Question

This trust was put on display when Cunningham was asked a series of rapid-fire questions by Whistle Sports on February 14.

When asked who was one player she would let run her social media channels for a week, Cunningham said, "No one. Actually, I think I would give it to Kelsey Mitchell. She's the most salt-of-the-earth person, and it's like, I feel like I would actually trust her a lot."

Cunningham was then asked if she had a warning label, what it would be, and she responded by saying, "bat**** crazy. In all the good ways, you know?"

She then said that actress Blake Lively is the person she gets mistaken for the most, and then was asked a celebrity she would love to have sitting courtside at a game. "I would love a Will Ferrell. I love him!"

The interviewer added he could get dressed up in his iconic costume from the "Elf" movie, and Cunningham responded by saying, "Oh my god, I would love [that]."

Sophie Cunningham wants Will Ferrell to sit court-side at a Fever game 😂 🙌 @maddyhoops13 pic.twitter.com/sojmLGriD0 — Whistle (@WhistleSports) February 14, 2026

While this was a solid answer, the one that Fever fans will love the most came afterwards, when Cunningham was asked which player she would choose if they had to make a three-pointer with her life on the line.

"I'll go CC. I'll give it to her," Cunningham said with a subtle nod, of course referring to her Fever teammate. That's quite a big vote of confidence from Cunningham to Clark, but it's also a choice that makes a ton of sense.

The final question posed to Cunningham was her being asked to choose one WNBA player and one NBA player to compete in a three-point contest.

"Kayla McBride. Heck of a shooter, I feel like she doesn't get the credit she deserves. Just because he's my boy and he has been killing it, I'd say Collin Gillespie." She then made it very clear that she didn't mean "my boy" in any romantic sense, and that they're just friends.

Perhaps Cunningham didn't think it would be right to name Clark twice in one video and so chose McBride instead.

Recommended Reading: