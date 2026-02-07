Sophie Cunningham Switches Stance on Caitlin Clark’s Juggling Skill

Unfortunately, Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham spent more time in the athletic training room together than they did on the court in the 2025 WNBA season.

This is owed to Clark playing in just 13 games because of various soft tissue injuries to her legs and Cunningham missing games early in the season because of an ankle injury and then hurting her knee during an August 17 game, which required her to have surgery and kept her sidelined for the rest of the season.

The silver lining is that Cunningham liked to document various aspects of her recovery, including the time she spent in the training room with her superstar teammate. And this produced some hilarious moments that Fever fans savored.

Injured Indiana Fever guards Sophie Cunningham (8) and Caitlin Clark (22). | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One great example of this came on September 15, when Cunningham first trolled and then celebrated Clark over a new hobby on social media.

Clark, Cunningham, and Sydney Colson were in the Fever's rehab room together, with Clark holding three plastic balls. She then said, "Day one of learning a new skill at rehab. Today, we will be learning juggling. Syd[ney] knows how to juggle. Sophie claims she knows how to juggle, [but] we're not really sure."

"I do know how to juggle!" Cunningham added with a laugh.

From there, Clark fumbled her first juggling attempt, did a bit better in her second attempt, and managed to hold the juggle for a few seconds longer in her third attempt, which prompted applause from Cunningham and Colson.

Clark then said, "We're getting it!"

caitlin learning how to juggle during rehab with sophie and syd 😭🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/rhJhO2gJWv — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) September 15, 2025

Sophie Cunningham Jokes About Caitlin Clark’s Juggling Improvement

Clark wasn't lying when she said she was getting the hang of juggling. This was proven by a February 7 Instagram video post from @overtimewbb that shows Clark successfully juggling three plastic balls on the Fever's practice court, even doing so while squatting up and down and then moving to the left and right.

While the video showed a lot of improvement from Clark's aforementioned juggling attempt, Cunningham didn't seem too impressed. She commented, "I mean….. it was never that hard 😜".

Cunningham seemed much more enthused by Clark's first juggling attempt than this most recent one. Then again, she was surely just having a laugh while poking at her friend, as she has been known to do from time to time.

