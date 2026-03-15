Caitlin Clark Gives Telling 2-Word Health Update After Team USA Win

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is finally back to playing competitive basketball with Team USA at the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico.

When she checked in to the USA's first game against Senegal on March 11, it had been 239 days since her last played in a game. This is owed to the groin injury she suffered against the Connecticut Sun on July 15 that ultimately kept her sidelined for the remainder of the Fever's 2025 season.

So while there has been a lot of excitement about getting to see No. 22 hooping on the court, there has also been some underlying anxiety about how her body would hold up after getting back into game action. And the fact that Team USA had five games in seven days, including two back-to-back stretches, added to this anxiety.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Sends Encouraging Health Update After Team USA Win

The good news is that Clark has looked completely healthy on the court. And she spoke about how well she's feeling after Team USA's 101-46 win over New Zealand on March 15, a game in which she had 14 points, added 6 assists, and went 2 of 7 from three-point range.

Clark was initially asked about how she thought the game went, and she said, "I thought it was good. I thought we started off a little slow; I thought our second unit came in and was really good, and then I thought overall, in the second half, we were pretty good," per an X post from @tntbeIIever.

She was then asked how her body is feeling amid her return, and she said, "Feel good. Feel good."

She then added, "Obviously, five games in seven days is a true test, and to see where my body is at. But so far, I feel really good."

Caitlin gives an update on her health pic.twitter.com/ChWra0Xupn — ✧ bigmama (@tntbeIIever) March 15, 2026

This is the best news that Clark could have shared, and it is much more important than any of her stats. Now the hope is that No. 22 will stay healthy during Team USA's final game of the tournament, which is against Spain on March 15, and that she can keep this clean bill of health up when the Fever begin their preseason training camp, which is supposed to start in late April.

Of course, a new CBA will need to be in place for that and the regular season to happen, which will hopefully be finalized in the coming days.