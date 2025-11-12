Caitlin Clark's Encouraging Health Update Was What Fever Fans Needed to Hear

It's no secret that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark did not have the 2025 season she wanted, which was largely because she had to miss so much time with injuries.

No. 22 was limited to 13 regular season games, which was the byproduct of several soft tissue injuries to her quad, then her groin, and then a sprained ankle. As a result, Clark's last time competing was during a July 15 game, and she was forced to watch her team's improbable run to the WNBA Semifinals from the sidelines.

When speaking with the media after the season ended, Clark said, "I had a full intention of returning. And I think, in a way, that was probably positive for me, because that's how I approached every day, I came in here like I was going to play. It probably would have been even more devastating and crushing knowing that I was never going to be able to put my uniform back on for the rest of the season," per Kristen Wong of Sports Illustrated.

Caitlin Clark Provides "100%" Health Update Amid Golf Outing

Even after the Fever's 2025 season ended, insider updates and analysis about Clark's recovery journey suggested she still wasn't 100% healthy from her aforementioned injuries, which sparked a lot of concern from Fever fans.

However, Clark provided a great update in this regard during a live interview on November 12, while she was taking part in "The Annika" LPGA Pro-Am golf competition.

"Unfortunately, it means I've played less. Just because I wasn't able to get out there with some of the injuries I'd been dealing with," Clark said when asked whether her injuries have meant she could play more golf this year, per an X post from @ericaf455.

"But now I'm feeling back to 100%, so been trying to take advantage of the fall weather in Indianapolis before it gets too cold... Getting in as much as I can. Obviously, I stay pretty busy, so I don't get to play as much as I would like. But when I do, it's always really fun."

It's great to hear that Clark is back to feeling 100% healthy, as this suggests her injury-plagued 2025 is finally in the rearview mirror.

And while it's still going to be quite a while before Clark is back cooking WNBA opponents while wearing a Fever uniform, her health is the first step toward that becoming a reality once again.

