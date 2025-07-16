Caitlin Clark Holds Back Tears After Apparent Groin Injury Tweak in Fever Win vs Sun

The Indiana Fever just secured an 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on July 15, which took place at the TD Garden arena in Boston. Despite Indiana winning, this will feel like a defeat for many Fever fans, as star guard Caitlin Clark appeared to injure herself with about 40 seconds remaining in the game.

Clark was dribbling the ball before making a great cut pass to Kelsey Mitchell for an easy basket. Immediately after the pass, Clark seemed to show discomfort and grabbed around her groin area (which was an area she had recently injured).

A timeout was called, and Clark gingerly walked to the opposing stanchion, rested her forehead against it, and then seemed to be overcome with emotion while heading to the Fever's bench.

Caitlin Clark appears to grab her previously injured groin after the assist to KM pic.twitter.com/szdruUdK9y — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 16, 2025

Clark didn't return to the game after that point. She wrapped a towel around her team and was sitting on the bench, looking as if she was holding back tears, as the game clock wound down.

While it's still much too early to tell how severe her injury is, this is obviously a potentially devastating scenario for not only Clark and the Fever fan base but for all of women's basketball.

News broke earlier today that Clark (who is a team captain of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which is taking place on the Fever's home court on July 19) was going to compete in this weekend's All-Star three-point competition.

Fans will now have to wait for an update on Clark's status to see if her competing this weekend is still in the cards.

