Caitlin Clark Makes Decision on WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

The NBA wanted Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark to participate in the three-point contest of the league's 2025 All-Star Weekend, which took place at the Golden State Warriors' (and Golden State Valkyries') Chase Center from February 15.

However, Clark ultimately declined to participate — and offered a clear reasoning why.

"Caitlin Clark has formally declined an invitation to be part of a male vs. female 3-point contest at next month's NBA All-Star Game, preferring to make her 3-point shooting debut at the WNBA All-Star Game at her home arena in July," Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal wrote in a January 29 article.

If you're waiting to catch Caitlin Clark at the NBA's 3-point contest, sorry to disappoint.



It's officially not happening.



She wants her first 3-point contest to be in front of fans in Indy this summer.https://t.co/SJyIfWnLT4 pic.twitter.com/cxeCi6PVsV — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) January 29, 2025

Friend was alluding to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game taking place at the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, which is where Clark plays home games.

Since then, there hadn't been any confirmation about whether Clark was indeed going to participate in the competition. But that has now changed, per a July 15 article from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

"Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will participate in Friday's WNBA 3-point contest in her home arena," Peterson wrote. She then added, "It comes after months of speculation from fans, who hoped to see Clark, known for her deep logo 3s, participate in a 3-point contest for the first time."

What's perhaps most interesting about this decision is that Clark is coming off a groin injury that caused her to miss five games. Not to mention that she's in the middle of the worst three-point shooting slump of her career right now.

But neither of these things is keeping No. 22 from competing in the July 18 three-point contest, which is fantastic news for all women's basketball fans.

Recommended Reading: