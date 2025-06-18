Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark Inexplicably Picks Up Technical Foul Amid Fever-Sun Shoving Match

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark picked up a technical foul after she was slammed to the ground by Sun player Marina Mabrey.
Grant Young|
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the officiating Saturday, May 24, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever, 90-88.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the officiating Saturday, May 24, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever, 90-88. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever are looking to avenge their May 30 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, in a contest that features what's almost a full complement of Fever players.

While standout guard DeWanna Bonner is still not with the team for personal reasons, Indiana has Caitlin Clark back, who is arguably the most valuable player in the league, in terms of how she impacts her own squad.

However, while the story of the game has centered around revenge, albeit not because of the Fever losing on May 30.

At one point in the second quarter, Clark and Sun guard Jacy Sheldon had a feisty incident after physical defense that ultimately resulted in nothing more than a regular foul.

But things intensified in a major way in the third quarter, when Clark was dribbling the ball into the paint while being guarded by Sheldon, who clearly poked Clark in the eye. This prompted an angry response from Clark, who was frustrated about the play (a common foul was initially called on Sheldon).

Clark and Sheldon exchanged more words and then had a light shoving match before other players began getting involved. Ultimately, Sun player Marina Mabrey came up and shoved Clark to the ground.

At first glance, it seemed obvious that Mabrey would be ejected for this unnecessary shove on Clark. But after a long review, the game's officiating crew decided not to eject Mabrey. Instead, her, Clark, and Sun veteran Tina Charles all got technical fouls while Sheldon's initial eye-poke foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1.

The game's broadcasters were incredulous that Clark received a technical foul while Mabrey wasn't ejected.

This is surely going to a cause a lot of discussion among Fever fans in the aftermath.

Recommended Reading:

Published | Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News