Caitlin Clark Inexplicably Picks Up Technical Foul Amid Fever-Sun Shoving Match

The Indiana Fever are looking to avenge their May 30 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, in a contest that features what's almost a full complement of Fever players.

While standout guard DeWanna Bonner is still not with the team for personal reasons, Indiana has Caitlin Clark back, who is arguably the most valuable player in the league, in terms of how she impacts her own squad.

However, while the story of the game has centered around revenge, albeit not because of the Fever losing on May 30.

At one point in the second quarter, Clark and Sun guard Jacy Sheldon had a feisty incident after physical defense that ultimately resulted in nothing more than a regular foul.

But things intensified in a major way in the third quarter, when Clark was dribbling the ball into the paint while being guarded by Sheldon, who clearly poked Clark in the eye. This prompted an angry response from Clark, who was frustrated about the play (a common foul was initially called on Sheldon).

Clark and Sheldon exchanged more words and then had a light shoving match before other players began getting involved. Ultimately, Sun player Marina Mabrey came up and shoved Clark to the ground.

Marina Mabrey shoves Caitlin Clark to the floor pic.twitter.com/bLiXgKAf8U — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 18, 2025

At first glance, it seemed obvious that Mabrey would be ejected for this unnecessary shove on Clark. But after a long review, the game's officiating crew decided not to eject Mabrey. Instead, her, Clark, and Sun veteran Tina Charles all got technical fouls while Sheldon's initial eye-poke foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1.

The game's broadcasters were incredulous that Clark received a technical foul while Mabrey wasn't ejected.

This is surely going to a cause a lot of discussion among Fever fans in the aftermath.

Recommended Reading: