Caitlin Clark Is Thrilled About One Area of New Fever Practice Facility

In January of 2025, the Indiana Fever announced that they planned to break ground on a state-of-the-art, $78 million sports performance center for their team in Indianapolis that summer.

The facility included two regulation-sized courts, premier strength and conditioning equipment, a full-service kitchen, mental performance spaces, a childcare center, and a content and podcast production studio, just to name a few. This was seen as Indiana's effort to keep in line with the WNBA's other ownership groups (such as the New York Liberty) who have fully invested in their teams' future, ensuring that have everything necessary to not only thrive on the court but to attract top talent.

It didn't need to be said aloud that another added incentive was to ensure that superstar guard Caitlin Clark wasn't seeking something that another franchise yet, as Indiana should be doing everything necessary to ensure Clark remains the face of the Fever's franchise for as long as she's playing professional basketball.

Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Conveys Excitement About One Aspect of Fever's New Practice Facility

On April 9, the Fever unveiled the first look at what their new facility (which is still set to be open before the 2027 WNBA season) will look like.

They did so through a series of social media posts with a caption that included them touting this new building as "the WNBA’s largest and most advanced training facility".

One of the most intriguing parts of this reveal is that there will be a golf simulator, a rendering of which was featured in a subsequent Instagram post.

It's no secret that Caitlin Clark is a massive golf fan, and she spends a ton of her offseason on the course. Now she won't have to leave her practice facility to work on her game, as soon as this facility opens next year.

And Clark conveyed her excitement about this on Instagram Thursday, as she reposted the aforementioned golf simulator rendering to her Instagram story and added the caption, "find me here."

Caitlin Clark's April 9 Instagram story. | Instagram/@caitlinclark22

Clark is clearly excited about this new practice facility. And while she has declared her intention to stay with the Fever in the past, this commitment from her franchise (in terms of the entire facility and the golf simulator) shows that they're willing to do whatever it takes to keep her in Indianapolis.

The final piece of the puzzle is turning the Fever into a championship contender, which the Fever's front office is surely hard at work doing through free agency right now.