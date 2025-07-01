Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark Keeps it Casual in Fever Outfit Amid Commissioner's Cup Injury Absence

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was flexing her squad with her pregame outfit before facing the Minnesota Lynx on July 1.
Grant Young|
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the team bench during the game against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the team bench during the game against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever are less than an hour away from their July 1 game against the Minnesota Lynx, which is for the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship.

It's hard to imagine a scenario where the Fever (or any other WNBA team) will be playing for more of a clear financial incentive in one game for their professional careers, as the winning roster from this game gets to split a $500,000 pot between them.

However, the Fever can only secure this cash if they can find a way to win without Caitlin Clark, as No. 22 is sidelined for the third straight game because of a groin injury. While it seemed that the Fever were very close to letting her suit up (she was only ruled out a few hours before opening tip-off), they ultimately elected to play it safe with their superstar guard.

But Clark is still with her team, and was seen walking into Minnesota's Target Center on Tuesday rocking a casual outfit that featured a navy blue t-shirt with the Fever logo, matching blue sweat pants, white shoes, and a big black bag.

The Yahoo Sports X account posted a video of Clark making her entrance with the caption, "Caitlin Clark (out) keeping it casual in the Fever-Lynx Commissioner's Cup Final matchup."

Clark must be itching to get back on the court, given how rare it has been for her to be injured during her basketball career. Fever fans will be keen to see how their team can fare without her against the Lynx.

