Caitlin Clark Makes Appearance Admission After Fever Throwback Record Post

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark cemented herself as arguably the greatest college basketball player of all time exactly two years ago today.

On March 3, 2024, Clark became the NCAA's all-time scoring leader (for both men and women) during the Iowa Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State. Clark drained a three-pointer a short time into the game. This surpassed the 3,667 points that legendary guard "Pistol" Para Maravich scored during his own college career.

When Caitlin Clark broke the Women’s NCAA D1 scoring record with a logo 3 pic.twitter.com/twTteDgl6p https://t.co/YLAO5yINi6 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) December 3, 2025

Clark went on to score 3,951 points in her college career. While nobody can say when it will happen, it feels unlikely that anyone will surpass that scoring mark anytime soon.

A ton has happened to and for No. 22 over the past two years. Her Hawkeyes team advanced to its second consecutive NCAA national championship game, lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Clark was taken by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, and then she went on to have a sensational, record-breaking rookie season that saw her win the Rookie of the Year Award and finished in fourth place for WNBA MVP voting.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

2025 wasn't so kind to Clark. She only played in 13 of the Fever's WNBA regular season games because of various soft-tissue injuries. Given that Clark never missed a game in college or during her rookie campaign, having to miss so much action surely wore on the Fever star.

She also dealt with an uncharacteristic shooting slump when she was healthy, which was also surely a foreign feeling.

Caitlin Clark Reacts To Throwback Photo With Honest Admission

However, 2025 is now in the rearview mirror, and all attention has been turned toward what Clark and the Fever can accomplish during the 2026 campaign (assuming there is a season).

But before the fun begins in 2026, the Fever paid homage to what Clark accomplished two years ago with a March 3 Instagram post that showed Clark as a little kid with the caption, "This is who became the NCAA All-Time Scoring Leader".

Fans are laughing about the fact that Clark looks very similar in the post, especially when it comes to her signature ponytail.

It didn't take Clark long to react to this post and share a similar message, as she reposted it to her story and wrote, "I look the exact same lol".

Caitlin Clark's March 3 Instagram story. | Instagram/@caitlinclark22

That same girl is keen to get back to being one of women's basketball's greatest guards this year.