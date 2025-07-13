Caitlin Clark's 5-Word Message About Shooting Slump Says it All

In the past five games, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has made four of the 35 three-point shots she has taken, which makes for an 11.4% percentage. This makes for the worst five-game shooting stretch in WNBA history, for anybody who has shot at least 35 three-pointers in that span.

It's jarring to see Clark struggle so much from behind the three-point arc, given how consistent she has been from there throughout her college and WNBA career. However, Clark isn't sweating this prolonged slump, which she made clear when speaking with the media before the Fever's July 13 game against the Dallas Wings.

"I don't think it's anything mechanically, or something wrong with my shot. You know, it's just basketball," Clark said, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account. "I was talking to my player development coach yesterday, and he sent me a few things of like, even Steph [Curry] going through a slump, I think he was like 27 of his last 70 or something like that.

"The best in the world go through it, and I think that's where you can find your confidence. I think the thing I always fall back on is, I know how hard I've worked, so this isn't something that's going to last, and the best players in the world go through this" she added.

"I feel like I'm getting good shots, and that's why it feels frustrating. Because those are the shots that I make," Clark continued. "It can be frustrating when your shot isn't going in the way you want it to. But then I'll look at the box [score] and it's like, I'm really four shots away from having a really good game, a really good shooting game. So that's where you find your confidence, and I know those are shots that I can make.

"I’m never gonna stop shooting," she added with a smile. "So until I break out of it, I'm just gonna keep launching. That's all I know. And I'm still confident in everything that I can do.”

Clark saying, "I'm never gonna stop shooting," tells fans everything they need to know about what to expect from her against the Wings.

