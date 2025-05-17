Caitlin Clark Means Business With Eye-Catching Outfit Before Fever vs Sky Showdown
For the first time since September 25, 2024, the Indiana Fever are playing in a competitive basketball game on Saturday. Not only that, but they're facing off against the Chicago Sky, in what has quickly become the most compelling rivalry to follow on the WNBA calendar.
May 17 marks the first of five regular season games between Indiana and Chicago this season. And given how both teams improved their respective rosters this offseason, there would seem to be a decent chance they could meet in the 2025 playoffs, as well.
What's for sure is that the Fever will go as far as star guard Caitlin Clark will take them. Even after a sensational rookie season, Clark is poised for a ton of improvement this season, to the point where she's currently considered the favorite for 2025 WNBA MVP according to several American sports books.
But that isn't on Clark's mind right now. Instead, she's focused on Indiana starting their season with a 1-0 record, which begins on Saturday.
And Clark's pregame outfit before her 2025 regular season debut against Angel Reese and company shows that she's all business before this contest. The WNBA posted an X video of Clark entering Chicago's United Center on Saturday wearing a dark-colored suit with high heels. The post is captioned, "Caitlin Clark has arrived 🤩".
Given that this rivalry game is broadcast on ESPN, there's no doubt that a massive audience will be tuning in to see these two teams square off. Only time will tell whether Clark's business-like pregame look is a precursor for success.