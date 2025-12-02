Caitlin Clark Missing From Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ List for 1 Clear Reason

Anybody who follows women's basketball understands that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in the sport.

This has been the case before Clark played her first WNBA game, as her historic college career at the University of Iowa (which included her becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer) made her into a household name. And Clark's stardom only increased once she entered the professional game.

What's more, Clark has been able to capitalize on this fame through many lucrative brand deals and partnerships, as she has proven to be a shrewd businesswoman. These deals include a partnership with Nike that is reportedly contracted for eight years and $28 million, and includes a signature shoe that's going to be released at some point in 2026. She also has deals in place with Gatorade, State Farm, and Wilson, to name a few.

Because of her ability to leverage her success on the court into financial opportunities off of it, Clark is already a millionaire, despite still being just 23 years old. This is why it raised eyebrows among some when Clark wasn't included on the 2026 Forbes '30 Under 30' list, which was released on December 2 and compiles 30 influential people from various industries who are said to be shaping the future.

Why Caitlin Clark Isn't on Forbes 2026 '30 Under 30' List

Two women's basketball icons were included on the 2026 Forbes list, including Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was also called an "All-Star Alumni".

But there's a clear reason why Clark was not included on this year's list: once a person is included once, they're almost always left off future lists to make space for new faces, regardless of whether their influence has increased.

Clark was included on the 2025 '30 Under 30 list, which essentially made her ineligible for inclusion on this year's list.

Another example of this is with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who was included on the 2025 '30 Under 30' list and hasn't been put back on ever since.

Even if Clark's influence makes her the biggest star in all of sports, fans should not expect to see her on any future Forbes '30 Under 30' lists. However, that doesn't take away from the massive impact she has on the entire sport of women's basketball, which will only increase as her career with the Fever continues.

