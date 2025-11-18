Nike CEO Gives Telling 3-Word Update on Caitlin Clark's Signature Shoe Release

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark stole headlines on August 25 by releasing a video on her social media channels that teased the release of her first signature Nike shoe and revealed her logo with the iconic sports apparel brand for the first time.

The video in her post showed a truck driver driving along a highway while the person on the truck's radio was speaking about Clark. After a few seconds, the camera zooms out, and the truck is seen hauling several black and white billboards of what is now known to be Clark's signature logo with Nike, which looks like two interlocking C's in the form of Clark's iconic "CC" nickname.

The post was captioned, "Tune in👀

"Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026."

Clark's fan base and the basketball community as a whole have been waiting for what felt like forever for this announcement. Ever since Clark signed with Nike in April 2024, anticipation had been building about what her logo and signature apparel line would look like, along with when her signature products would be available for purchase.

And the fact that it has taken this long has sparked frustration, given that no question getting Clark's shoes out as quickly as possible would be best for business.

But the announcement that her shoes would finally get released in 2026 eased these frustrations for a time because 2026 was approaching fast.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) points to the other side of the court Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nike CEO Speaks on Caitlin Clark Signature Shoe Release

With 2026 now being less than six weeks away, fans are getting antsy to get further updates on what they can expect Clark's Nike shoe to hit the shelves.

And Nike CEO Elliott Hill was asked about this during a November 15 interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"That shoe's coming," Hill said when asked about Clark's signature shoe release.

He then added, "We're gonna continue to invest in our women's business. We've had a great response to the logo we've created for Caitlin. Clark has been a tremendous person to work with, and we want to make sure that we have everything from her logo to the product exactly the way she wants it before we launch it."

While Hill didn't provide a direct timeline for the shoe's release, his sentiment certainly seemed optimistic. It would make sense for Nike to have the shoe available for purchase by the start of the 2026 WNBA regular season, which is expected to begin in May.

Recommended Reading: