Caitlin Clark's Reaction to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws Attention

While there were plenty of people interested in the outcome of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on February 9 (which the Seahawks won by a score of 29-13), there were surely many folks at Super Bowl parties who were more interested in what was taking place at halftime.

Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny performed in an immersive depiction of Puerto Rico's culture and identity, which felt like a nearly 15-minute block party that mostly included music and lyrics sung in Spanish.

The decision to have Bad Bunny, a Latin and primarily Spanish-speaking artist, perform at the Super Bowl was particularly controversial, given the political and social climate in the United States right now. Regardless of how viewers felt about this decision, it's hard to argue that the act of making Bad Bunny the Super Bowl halftime performer, combined with his actual messaging in the performance itself, wasn't some sort of statement.

Recording artist Bad Bunny performs at halftime in Super Bowl LX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's Reaction to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Turns Heads

But that doesn't mean everybody has to have an opinion on what the performance was meant to show or what it represented. Some could simply have wanted to enjoy the music and spectacle of it all, which is more than fair, given that the whole event is supposed to feel like a celebration.

Or perhaps some viewers were more captivated by the many celebrities who made cameos during the halftime performance.

This seems to be the angle that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark took in reaction to Bad Bunny's performance, as shown by her social media activity after it took place.

Caitlin Clark looks on from the sideline. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

ESPN made a February 8 Instagram post that included screenshots of various celebrities participating in Bad Bunny's performance with the caption, "Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Ricky Martin, Karol G, Young Miko, David Grutman, Cardi B and Alix Earle were in Bad Bunny’s halftime performance 🤩".

Clark is one of the 830,000 people who have liked the post to this point.

Perhaps one reason why Clark was so invested in this year's halftime show is that her beloved Kansas City Chiefs weren't playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2022.

