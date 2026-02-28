Caitlin Clark Reacts After Tom Brady Shows Off Her Signed Rookie Card

One of the most interesting ways to gauge the popularity of Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark is by assessing how much her trading cards cost when compared to those of other giants in the sports world.

For example, sports collectibles company Goldin announced that a 2024 Select WNBA Caitlin Clark Signature Gold Vinyl One of One card was sold for $234,850 back in December of 2024. This was the second-highest sale of any women's sports card in history, only coming up short of a Serena Williams card that sold for $266,400.

Caitlin Clark (17) looks on during a scrimmage at the USA Basketball camp. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What's more, a December 12 article from USA Today Sports' Cydney Henderson revealed that Clark was the most-collected active basketball player of the year, with over 136,700 cards graded. The 24-year-old former Hawkeyes star also had three of the 10 most-graded cards in 2025, and her 136,700 metric was more than the combined totals of LeBron James (59,000), Stephen Curry (33,000), and Anthony Edwards (30,000).

Only one basketball player had more cards graded (which means that someone has assessed the card's value and graded it on a scale of 1-10) than Clark in 2025, and that was the arguable NBA GOAT Michael Jordan, who had 206,000. Therefore, Clark held the crown when it came to active players.

Caitlin Clark Responds After Tom Brady Highlights Her Rookie Card

Speaking of GOATs, the legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady appears to have some skin in the game when it comes to Clark's cards. This was revealed when Brady made a February 27 post to his Instagram story that showed a 2024 PRIZM authentic rookie card of Clark, which has Clark's signature.

The story was captioned, "New addition to my collection thanks @doni.nahmias

"@caitlinclark22 😤," Brady's caption continued.

Tom Brady's February 27 Instagram story. | Instagram/@tombrady

It didn't take long for this post from the NFL GOAT and seven-time Super Bowl champion to catch Clark's attention, as she quickly reacted by sharing Brady's Instagram story post to her own story on Friday evening.

Clark didn't add any words to her own sharing.

Caitlin shared an Instagram story from Tom Brady of a signed trading card gifted to him by Doni Nahmias! pic.twitter.com/jFQzhYo1Oi — offszn caitlin clark source (@CLRKSOURCE) February 28, 2026

This is obviously another cool feather in Clark's cap, as one of the greatest and most globally recognized athletes in modern history is clearly a fan of No. 22.

Hopefully, Clark can give Brady something to cheer about during the Fever's 2026 season. Not only will that make the value of this card increase, but it will give Fever fans who don't have thousands of dollars to spend on a card something to cheer about.