Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Resets Record for WNBA Trading Card Price

Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark did it again in terms of stunning the sports trading card game.

Grant Young

Nov 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Just like the sport of women's basketball, the sports trading card community has profited massively off of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

This was shown by the reaction that a "Backyard Breaks" (a show dedicated to breaking card packs) host had when pulling an autographed Caitlin Clark Gold Vinyl Rookie Auto 1/1 card — which will almost certainly resell for well north of $100,000 — back in October.

It was also proven by the life-changing moment BearJax Sports & Trading Cards store owner Dale Williams had when finding a "one of one, black finite Caitlin Clark autograph card" in a card pack that will sell for between $100,000-$200,000.

If you think that's a lot of money for a trading card, we have some news for you.

High-end sports collectibles company Goldin announced on X Saturday that a 2024 Select WNBA Caitlin Clark Signature Gold Vinyl One of One card set a, "🚨 NEW RECORD FOR ANY @CaitlinClark22 & @WNBA CARD 🚨

"Final Sale Price: $234,850

"The Second Highest Sale for any Women's Sports Card!"

For those wondering, the women's sports card that surpasses this one in value is a Serena Williams card that sold for $266,400.

What might be even more insane than that already astronomical price tag is that, according to an X post from Goldin Founder and CEO Ken Goldin, "$10,800 is the all time record for ANY WNBA card NOT of [C]aitlin Clark (sabrina Ionescu )".

For those keeping track, this means that Clark's card sold for nearly 22x more than the card of any other WNBA player.

That's a different degree of motion.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News