Caitlin Clark Resets Record for WNBA Trading Card Price
Just like the sport of women's basketball, the sports trading card community has profited massively off of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
This was shown by the reaction that a "Backyard Breaks" (a show dedicated to breaking card packs) host had when pulling an autographed Caitlin Clark Gold Vinyl Rookie Auto 1/1 card — which will almost certainly resell for well north of $100,000 — back in October.
It was also proven by the life-changing moment BearJax Sports & Trading Cards store owner Dale Williams had when finding a "one of one, black finite Caitlin Clark autograph card" in a card pack that will sell for between $100,000-$200,000.
If you think that's a lot of money for a trading card, we have some news for you.
High-end sports collectibles company Goldin announced on X Saturday that a 2024 Select WNBA Caitlin Clark Signature Gold Vinyl One of One card set a, "🚨 NEW RECORD FOR ANY @CaitlinClark22 & @WNBA CARD 🚨
"Final Sale Price: $234,850
"The Second Highest Sale for any Women's Sports Card!"
For those wondering, the women's sports card that surpasses this one in value is a Serena Williams card that sold for $266,400.
What might be even more insane than that already astronomical price tag is that, according to an X post from Goldin Founder and CEO Ken Goldin, "$10,800 is the all time record for ANY WNBA card NOT of [C]aitlin Clark (sabrina Ionescu )".
For those keeping track, this means that Clark's card sold for nearly 22x more than the card of any other WNBA player.
