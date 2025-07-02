Caitlin Clark Ruled Out Again With Groin Injury for Fever-Aces Matchup

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was expected by many to suit up for her team's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship game against the Minnesota Lynx, which took place on July 1.

And the reason for this is that Clark was listed as a game-time decision before she was ultimately deemed unable to play. But the fact that she wasn't ruled out until the actual day of the game seemed to bode well for her injury, and made fans optimistic that perhaps Clark could be ready to compete for the team's July 3 game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Alas, that is also not the case, as news just broke that Clark has also been ruled out of this July 3 game, which takes place at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, as per the Fever's X account.

Status Report for tomorrow's game against Las Vegas:



Damiris Dantas - NWT (national team obligation)

Caitlin Clark - Out (left groin) pic.twitter.com/LMWx8xNZnA — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 2, 2025

It's clear that the Fever are going to exercise the utmost caution when deciding whether Clark is capable of playing, as they're prioritizing her being fully healthy for the duration of the season.

And perhaps how great the Fever played against the 14-2 Lynx without Clark on the court gave the team added confidence about their chances against the Aces, who have the same 8-8 record as Indiana at this point.

Clark was the last player on the floor after practice today, working on some defender-on-hip ball handling with Stephanie White and some assistants. https://t.co/P8aE4KCr2P pic.twitter.com/p5QvRtm1AI — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 2, 2025

Clark is likely going to remain day-to-day for the time being. There's no question that her not performing is detrimental to the league's television ratings, which will suffer a brutal blow with her being sidelined. Yet, that is not Indiana's concern right now as they look to get their star player back to full strength.

