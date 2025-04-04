Caitlin Clark's 2-Word Message to Kelsey Mitchell Kickstarts Fever Season Fervor
There are exactly 43 days until the first game of the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA regular season, when they take on the Chicago Sky.
While that might still seem like a ways away for Fever fans, they've already come a long way since September 25, 2024, which is the last time Indiana played. So hopefully, this final month-plus won't feel overly burdensome to sit through.
Not to mention that there are several things Fever fans have either experienced already or will soon get to, which helps signal the start of the season. One is that players have been showing up at the Fever's home court to get workouts in and begin preparing for the season. And with training camp beginning on April 27, it won't be long until content from team practices starts surfacing on social media, which always makes the wait easier.
What's for sure is that Fever players are already itching to have games start again. This was conveyed by a social media interaction between superstar guard duo Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell on Thursday, after the Fever posted a montage of their 2024 highlights between them with the caption, "the ultimate backcourt 🔥
"Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark back 🔜".
The top comment on the post is from Mitchell, who wrote, "riding wit you 22❤️".
Clark then responded to this by saying, "@kelz_hoop go time. 🖤".
Clark has already spent most of the offseason in Indianapolis, getting her strength up and putting the work in on the court ahead of her second WNBA season.
Soon enough, Fever fans will get to see how Clark's work behind the scenes bears fruit when "go time" arrives.