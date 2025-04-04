Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark's 2-Word Message to Kelsey Mitchell Kickstarts Fever Season Fervor

Indiana Fever fans will love seeing this clear message about what's to come from Caitlin Clark.

Grant Young

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) slaps hands with guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the third quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
There are exactly 43 days until the first game of the Indiana Fever's 2025 WNBA regular season, when they take on the Chicago Sky.

While that might still seem like a ways away for Fever fans, they've already come a long way since September 25, 2024, which is the last time Indiana played. So hopefully, this final month-plus won't feel overly burdensome to sit through.

Not to mention that there are several things Fever fans have either experienced already or will soon get to, which helps signal the start of the season. One is that players have been showing up at the Fever's home court to get workouts in and begin preparing for the season. And with training camp beginning on April 27, it won't be long until content from team practices starts surfacing on social media, which always makes the wait easier.

What's for sure is that Fever players are already itching to have games start again. This was conveyed by a social media interaction between superstar guard duo Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell on Thursday, after the Fever posted a montage of their 2024 highlights between them with the caption, "the ultimate backcourt 🔥

"Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark back 🔜".

The top comment on the post is from Mitchell, who wrote, "riding wit you 22❤️".

Clark then responded to this by saying, "@kelz_hoop go time. 🖤".

Clark has already spent most of the offseason in Indianapolis, getting her strength up and putting the work in on the court ahead of her second WNBA season.

Soon enough, Fever fans will get to see how Clark's work behind the scenes bears fruit when "go time" arrives.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

