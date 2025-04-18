Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark's 2-Word Summary of Gatorade Kendrick Lamar Commercial Says It All

Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark had two words for Gatorade's new commercial that includes her and is narrated by Kendrick Lamar.

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has several impressive brand deals with globally renowned companies. Among the most notable are Nike, State Farm, and Gatorade, as she has been featured in commercials for all three.

Gatorade dropped a new commercial that was narrated by Kendrick Lamar on April 18, in which Clark was showcased among other sports stars such as Lamar Jackson, Luka Doncic, Josh Allen, Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, Serena Williams, Shedeur Sanders, and a few others.

The commercial seems to operate around the tagline, "Wins are measured in sweat lost," and is narrated over Kendrick Lamar's "Peekaboo" song, which is one of the songs Lamar played during his performance at halftime of Super Bowl LIX.

Clark is featured several times in the commercial. At one point, she is seen draining a three-pointer in a practice setting before the camera pans to a close-up of Clark's face while dribbling. During this portion of the commercial, Lamar said, "Cuz when you [work more], you can surpass the hype. You can inspire generation after generation. You can compete against anything. Even gravity, expectations, or even yourself!"

It's always cool to see Clark being featured in these iconic commercials alongside some of the other biggest names in sports.

And Clark made her opinion of this ad known with a comment on Gatorade's Instagram post of the commercial, where she wrote, "Never satisfied".

Fever fans can surely expect a lot more of Clark being included in not just Gatorade commercials, but marketing moves from many of the world's top sports brands as her WNBA career continues.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

