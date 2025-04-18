Caitlin Clark's 2-Word Summary of Gatorade Kendrick Lamar Commercial Says It All
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has several impressive brand deals with globally renowned companies. Among the most notable are Nike, State Farm, and Gatorade, as she has been featured in commercials for all three.
Gatorade dropped a new commercial that was narrated by Kendrick Lamar on April 18, in which Clark was showcased among other sports stars such as Lamar Jackson, Luka Doncic, Josh Allen, Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, Serena Williams, Shedeur Sanders, and a few others.
The commercial seems to operate around the tagline, "Wins are measured in sweat lost," and is narrated over Kendrick Lamar's "Peekaboo" song, which is one of the songs Lamar played during his performance at halftime of Super Bowl LIX.
Clark is featured several times in the commercial. At one point, she is seen draining a three-pointer in a practice setting before the camera pans to a close-up of Clark's face while dribbling. During this portion of the commercial, Lamar said, "Cuz when you [work more], you can surpass the hype. You can inspire generation after generation. You can compete against anything. Even gravity, expectations, or even yourself!"
It's always cool to see Clark being featured in these iconic commercials alongside some of the other biggest names in sports.
And Clark made her opinion of this ad known with a comment on Gatorade's Instagram post of the commercial, where she wrote, "Never satisfied".
Fever fans can surely expect a lot more of Clark being included in not just Gatorade commercials, but marketing moves from many of the world's top sports brands as her WNBA career continues.