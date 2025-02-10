Angel Reese Ranks Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show
The biggest event in all of sports took place on February 9, when Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was played.
The Eagles ultimately won the game 40-22 (which some members of the women's basketball community were ecstatic about), avenging their defeat to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII two years ago.
Of course, the Super Bowl is the most-watched broadcast each year because the spectacle isn't limited to what occurs on the field while the game clock runs. Both the commercials and the halftime show also attract a ton of attention and intrigue, especially among watchers who aren't necessarily football fans.
Women's basketball stars Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, and JuJu Watkins were all featured in a Nike Super Bowl commercial ad, which was the first time Nike had delivered a Super Bowl advertisement in 27 years.
And rapper Kendrick Lamar took center stage during the halftime show. Lamar is fresh off of winning five Grammys last weekend, all of which were for his iconic song "Not Like Us".
"Not Like Us" was one of several songs the iconic musician played during his show. The consensus among watchers is that Lamar produced a solid performance that's only going to heighten his profile.
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese delivered her verdict of his halftime show by writing on X, "10/10. plus serena. chefs kiss."
Reese is alluding to the fact that tennis icon Serena Williams was seen dancing on stage while "Not Like Us" was played.
The Sky icon seems to be speaking for the people with this opinion.