Caitlin Clark's 2026 WNBA MVP Odds Turn Heads

With the 2025 WNBA season now in the rearview mirror after the Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in this year's WNBA Finals, women's basketball fans can now turn their attention toward this upcoming offseason and what it will mean for the 2026 campaign.

What's for sure is that fans can expect a lot of change when it comes to how much players are getting paid (because of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that the WNBA league office and its players will hopefully come to terms on) and where players will be playing, as almost every veteran is a free agent.

However, two of the Indiana Fever's best players (Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston) won't be getting paid any differently or playing elsewhere, as they're both currently under contract. This bodes well for the Fever, as they're arguably set up better than any other WNBA franchise right now when it comes to succeeding next season.

And after Clark's 2025 campaign was riddled with injuries that limited her to 13 games, she is surely going to come out with a vengeance.

Caitlin Clark's 2026 WNBA MVP Odds Catch Attention

Caitlin Clark finished fourth in 2024 WNBA MVP voting after a tremendous rookie campaign with the Fever. Therefore, many felt like she deserved to be a favorite to win the 2025 WNBA MVP award. And this was reflected by the betting odds for 2025 WNBA MVP before the season began, as Clark was typically either neck and neck with or slightly ahead of Aces superstar A'ja Wilson when it came to who had the best betting odds to win the 2025 WNBA MVP award.

Wilson went on to win the 2025 WNBA MVP award while Clark wasn't in the running because of her injuries. However, Clark is expected to be fully healthy by the 2026 campaign, which is why it's fascinating to see where she's listed in the current 2026 WNBA MVP odds.

FanDuel SportsBook currently has Clark listed as a +310 to win the award, which is second only behind Minnesota Lynx Napheesa Collier, who is listed at +255. A'ja Wilson is next at +400, then Alyssa Thomas at +1100, Breanna Stewart at +1200, and then Sabrina Ionescu rounds out the top six at +1700.

Fever star Kelsey Mitchell is at +5500 to win 2026 WNBA MVP, while Aliyah Boston is at +7000.

It will be fascinating to see how these odds might change as the season gets closer, but Clark's fans have got to be feeling pretty good about where she currently sits.

