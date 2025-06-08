Caitlin Clark's 3-Word Message After Fever Victory Over Sky Says It All
Indiana Fever fans are feeling a whole lot better right now than they were just a few days ago, when the team was in the midst of a three-game losing streak and star guard Caitlin Clark was in the middle of her recovery from a left quad strain.
Fast forward a few days, and the Fever have now won two consecutive contests after their 79-52 rout over the Chicago Sky on June 7. This might be the most impressive performance the Fever have put together to this point in the season, if only because Clark is still sidelined, which handicaps their offense.
Clark was extremely animated on the bench throughout the game, clearly stoked to see how well her teammates were playing without her. After the game, the Fever's X account posted a video of several players on the team walking back to the locker room after Saturday's victory.
When Clark appeared on screen, she was saying, "Get a water!" repeatedly while running to the locker room.
While this three-word message might be confusing at first, Clark's sentiment became clear once the Fever posted another video of the entire roster dousing coach Austin Kelly (who was replacing Stephanie White, who missed the game for personal reasons, as Indiana's active head coach) with water, as Saturday's game marked his first victory as a head coach of a WNBA team.
The Fever's social media team posted a video of this moment with the caption, "go inside the locker room as the team celebrates Austin Kelly getting the win as acting head coach tonight 🚿".
Clearly the vibes are high for the Fever right now.