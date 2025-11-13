Caitlin Clark's Caddie Connection Should Shape Fever Offseason Plans

Indiana Fever fans were already well aware that star guard Caitlin Clark had a great relationship with her 2025 teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull. This has been made exceedingly apparent over the past year, and even longer in the case of Clark and Hull.

These three players earned the "Tres Leches" nickname during Indiana's 2025 campaign because they always seemed to be at each other's side, laughing and giggling together whenever they got the opportunity. And while they didn't get to show how this connection turned to camaraderie on the basketball court much, because Clark missed most of the season with injuries, fans still got a glimpse of how much fun these three could have together.

This was proven on November 12, when Cunningham and Hull "worked" as Clark's celebrity caddies for "The Annika" LPGA Pro-Am event. However, this trio seemed to spend more time teasing and ribbing each other about their respective golf exploits than they did helping with Clark's handicap.

Nov 12, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One great example of this is Hull posting a TikTok of Clark shanking a shot with the iconic Master's introduction music overlaid on top of it, with the caption, "the masters is next @Caitlin Clark @S O P H I E& I can caddie 🤑".

"The one time you video me. you can’t make it up. The one time!” Clark could be heard saying in the video.

Lexie put the Masters music and intro over this Caitlin mis-hit 😭😭😭😭



Caitlin: “the one time you video me. you can’t make it up. the one time.” pic.twitter.com/Rpx988jnEx — correlation (@nosyone4) November 12, 2025

Clark got her revenge (albeit on Cunningham) by reposting a video of Cunningham shanking a shot that supposedly hit a spectator to her Instagram story after the Pro-Am ended with the caption, "This is one of the greatest things I've seen 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭".

CC loved this!! 😆 They can’t stop trolling each other. Never stop!! pic.twitter.com/6fOhnWJQQM — Mew7777 (@justmew7777) November 13, 2025

Indiana Fever Should See Clark's Caddie Chemistry as Sign to Re-Sign Hull and Cunningham

Both Hull and Cunningham are becoming free agents this WNBA offseason (although Hull is a restricted free agent, which means that the Fever can match any team's offer to her and thus guarantee her return if they desire, given they extend her a qualifying offer).

Those who watched the Fever's improbable run to the WNBA Semifinals in 2025 (which came without Clark on the court) could see how closely knit the team was, and how much chemistry played into their cohesion on the court.

The relationship Clark, Hull, and Cunningham have is the perfect example of that chemistry, which was shown on the golf course on Wednesday. This is why the Fever's front office should take these mutual trolling videos (and the smiles on every "Tres Leches" player's face during their time together at the event) as a clear sign to re-sign both Hull and Cunningham this offseason.

Even if it's just for one year, the women's basketball world deserves to see what these three friends (along with Indiana's other key players) can accomplish on the court together if they all stay healthy.

Recommended Reading: