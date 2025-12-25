Caitlin Clark’s Christmas Nike Brand Anthem Features Fitting 2-Word Message

On August 25, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark made a long-awaited announcement on social media regarding her partnership with Nike.

Clark released a video on her social media channels that was captioned, "Tune in 👀 Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026." The video showed a truck driving on a highway. The truck is hauling several black and white billboards featuring what is now known to be Clark's signature logo with Nike, while the truck's radio is playing and discussing Clark.

The logo looks like two interlocking C's in the form of "CC", referencing Clark's nickname. Not only were fans eager to see Clark's new logo, but the announcement that her signature products would be released in 2026 was a major cause of excitement. While there has since been confirmation that Clark's signature shoe will indeed be dropping next year, there hasn't been a ton of other news or commercials regarding this.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark looks on from the sideline during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nike’s New Caitlin Clark Ad Reveals a Two-Word Anthem

Fast forward four months, and Clark's fans got a Christmas gift in the form of a Nike commercial regarding Clark's upcoming Nike signature line.

The commercial starts with Clark draining shots on an outdoor court while wearing her signature product. Clark is then challenged to make it from further away, and after making that shot, a group of youth basketball players challenge her to shoot it from even further.

After that, Clark continues to be told that she can't keep making it from these insane distances from celebrities like Jason and Travis Kelce, her former Iowa Hawkeyes head coach, Lisa Bluder, rapper Travis Scott, and comedian Michael Che.

The commercial ends with Clark draining a shot during a Fever game. She then looks to the camera and says, "From anywhere."

The @nikebasketball X account's caption of their video is, Caitlin Clark is proof that you can make it From Anywhere.

Caitlin Clark is proof that you can make it From Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/cFbxO5lOu3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) December 25, 2025

Not only does this "From Anywhere" message make sense given Clark's extraordinary sharpshooting range, but it also references that a star can be born from anywhere in the world, which adds an inspirational extra layer to this tagline.

While Fever fans would have loved to get a definitive date about when Clark's first signature shoe will be released, this new commercial from their beloved starting point guard will have to suffice for the time being.

Clark also commemorated this commercial by reposting it on her X account with the caption, "👀👀👀".

Perhaps a date announcement will be coming soon.

