Caitlin Clark's Eye-Catching Personal Attire at Pacers Game Unlocks Heroic Nickname

The Indiana Pacers are looking to go up 3-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is absolutely rocking, as the home crowd is looking to will its team to yet another postseason victory. Of course, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is also the home of the Indiana Fever, who have the evening off before their home game against the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Star guard Caitlin Clark (who will be suiting up for the first time in three weeks against the Liberty tomorrow) has been a good luck charm for the Pacers in the postseason, as they're currently 8-0 in games where she has been in attendance.

The Pacers faithful will be pleased to know that Clark is in the building once again for Game 4. And one aspect of what she's wearing to the game has already attracted some attention.

Yahoo Sports posted a TikTok video where Clark and her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston entered the arena, and Clark could be seen wearing glasses. This has prompted several fans to compare Clark with Clark Kent (who is known for wearing glasses and better known by his superhero alter-ego, Superman) on social media.

"CAITLIN CLARK KENT AHH," one fan wrote along with the video.

"Caitlin Clark Kent is activated," another fan added.

"I kinda dig Glasses Caitlin Caitlin Clark Kent Whatever".



"Whatever".

Regardless of whether the Pacers can continue their winning streak with Clark in the building, Fever fans are hoping for a superhuman effort from No. 22 against the Liberty.

