Caitlin Clark's On-Court Appearance Change Reveal Has Fever Fans Saying Same Thing
When speaking with media member Olivia West on May 8, Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull was asked who on the team would be the most likely to show up to practice wearing something wild and make it look cool.
"I think Caitlin. She showed up with something on her arm the other day, and it turned out okay," per the Fever's X account.
West then asked Hull what that something was, and Hull said, "It was just a shooting sleeve. But for her, that's pretty wild." She later added, "I don't know. We'll see!" when asked whether Clark might be wearing a shooting sleeve at some point this season.
Clark still hasn't worn an arm sleeve during a game this season. However, photographer Bri Lewerke (who is closely associated with No. 22) let Clark bring a camera to the Fever's recent road trip, and posted some of the photos Clark took (along with photos of Clark herself) to social media on June 10.
And Fever fans are seeing something completely new from Clark in several photos: she's wearing a leg sleeve.
One X user posted several photos of Clark wearing the sleeve and wrote, "leg sleeve cait".
Every fan seems to be noting how much they like this look from Clark, with one writing, "She needs to keep the leg sleeve".
"oh i’m so here for this," another added.
"New level unlocked," a third fan commented.
While Clark might just be wearing the sleeve to help the healing process of her left quad strain, it seems that fans want her to stick with the look once she returns to the court.