Lexie Hull's Caitlin Clark Appearance Change Tease Has Fever Fans Intrigued
Much has already been said about the increase in arm size and tone that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark has experienced between her first and second WNBA seasons, which is the byproduct of her focusing on adding strength in the weight room over the offseason.
Fever fans have been quick to note the change in how Clark looks physically. However, it seems that her arms aren't the only aspect of Clark's on-court appearance that could potentially be different, after something her teammate and friend, Lexie Hull, said when speaking with media member Olivia West on May 8.
When West asked Hull who on the team is the most likely to show up to practice wearing something wild and make it look cool, Hull said, "I think Caitlin. She showed up with something on her arm the other day and it turned out okay," per the Fever's X account.
West then asked Hull what that something was, and Hull said, "It was just a shooting sleeve. But for her, that's pretty wild."
West then asked if Clark would be debuting a shooting sleeve this season, and Hull said, "I don't know. We'll see!"
Fans are clipping this interaction off and noting their intrigue. X user @nosyone4 wrote, "CAITLIN ARM SLEEVE IN YEAR 2???" in a post that has since gone viral, amassing over 130,000 views since it was posted on May 8.
"alright now caitlin has to play a full game with a shooting sleeve at least once this szn😭," another fan wrote.
A third wrote, "Caitlin w a shooting sleeve is crazy lmfao like that girl doesn’t wear leg or arm sleeves, compression shirts, or knee pads😭 she doesn’t even roll her shorts she wears that uniform exactly the way it came that girl has a ponytail, a headband, and a dream".
Now the potential of Clark wearing an arm sleeve is another thing for Fever fans to look forward to this WNBA season.