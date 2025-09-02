Caitlin Clark's Practice Participation Sparks 3-Word Fever Fan Reaction
Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark hasn't played in a WNBA game since July 15 because of a groin injury she suffered in the final minute of that day's contest. Clark is also already ruled out of Indiana's September 2 game against the Phoenix Mercury, which means she will have been sidelined for the Fever's last 19 contests.
While indications are that Clark is progressing well from her injury, the lack of clarity regarding whether she is currently practicing with the team on their three-game West Coast road trip has been a source of frustration for Fever fans.
Since Indiana head coach Stephanie White hasn't been asked by any media members about Clark's practice status or what her return timeline is looking like for a week now, many fans have come to social media and inform these reporters that they'd like to ask White about No. 22's progression.
Caitlin Clark Fever Practice Video Sparks Injury Return Optimism
The Fever are currently doing a walkthrough practice on September 2, before their game against Phoenix. And a post from IndyStar's Chloe Peterson (who is one of the best reporters Fever fans have been asking for information from) is catching a lot of attention.
The video shows Clark practicing in a full-court 5-on-0 drill. The post is captioned, "Caitlin Clark is running with the Fever backups in their full-court 5-on-0 this morning:"
The song playing in the background of the video is "LET HER COOK" by GloRilla. And as a result of this video (which shows Clark moving well and practicing at full speed), fans are making use of the song's title in sharing their sentiment.
"LET HER COOK!!!!" one fan wrote along with a GIF of Oklahoma City Thunder player Jaylin Williams.
Another fan added, "current footage of caitlin clark hitting a 3 point shot with "let her cook" playing in the background. i'm moved," with a GIF of somebody seemingly crying happy tears.
"Let her cook 👩🏻🍳" a third wrote.
While Fever fans would be wise to wait for an official update from White about Clark's status and how she has been faring in practice (in case Tuesday isn't her first time practicing in this capacity), there's no doubt that this video of No. 22 is good news.
White should be speaking with the media by the time Tuesday's shootaround ends, so the concrete verbal update fans have been waiting a week for could be coming in a matter of minutes — although this unspoken video update still speaks volumes.
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung