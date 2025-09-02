Caitlin Clark's Practice Participation Sparks 3-Word Fever Fan Reaction

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark hasn't played in a WNBA game since July 15 because of a groin injury she suffered in the final minute of that day's contest. Clark is also already ruled out of Indiana's September 2 game against the Phoenix Mercury, which means she will have been sidelined for the Fever's last 19 contests.

While indications are that Clark is progressing well from her injury, the lack of clarity regarding whether she is currently practicing with the team on their three-game West Coast road trip has been a source of frustration for Fever fans.

Since Indiana head coach Stephanie White hasn't been asked by any media members about Clark's practice status or what her return timeline is looking like for a week now, many fans have come to social media and inform these reporters that they'd like to ask White about No. 22's progression.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White (center left) and guard Caitlin Clark (center right) talk before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Fever Practice Video Sparks Injury Return Optimism

The Fever are currently doing a walkthrough practice on September 2, before their game against Phoenix. And a post from IndyStar's Chloe Peterson (who is one of the best reporters Fever fans have been asking for information from) is catching a lot of attention.

The video shows Clark practicing in a full-court 5-on-0 drill. The post is captioned, "Caitlin Clark is running with the Fever backups in their full-court 5-on-0 this morning:"

Caitlin Clark is running with the Fever backups in their full-court 5-on-0 this morning: pic.twitter.com/2Wfk4WZSDV — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) September 2, 2025

The song playing in the background of the video is "LET HER COOK" by GloRilla. And as a result of this video (which shows Clark moving well and practicing at full speed), fans are making use of the song's title in sharing their sentiment.

"LET HER COOK!!!!" one fan wrote along with a GIF of Oklahoma City Thunder player Jaylin Williams.

Another fan added, "current footage of caitlin clark hitting a 3 point shot with "let her cook" playing in the background. i'm moved," with a GIF of somebody seemingly crying happy tears.

current footage of caitlin clark hitting a 3 point shot with "let her cook" playing in the background. i'm moved pic.twitter.com/eBr1a0lENx — hope ✦ (@feverpitch22) September 2, 2025

"Let her cook 👩🏻‍🍳" a third wrote.

Let her cook 👩🏻‍🍳 https://t.co/iGXkur72vY — Tay’s setting the stage ❤️‍🔥 (@the1_tator) September 2, 2025

While Fever fans would be wise to wait for an official update from White about Clark's status and how she has been faring in practice (in case Tuesday isn't her first time practicing in this capacity), there's no doubt that this video of No. 22 is good news.

White should be speaking with the media by the time Tuesday's shootaround ends, so the concrete verbal update fans have been waiting a week for could be coming in a matter of minutes — although this unspoken video update still speaks volumes.

Recommended Reading: