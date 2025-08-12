Caitlin Clark's Pregame Apparel for Fever-Sun Showdown Sparks Fan Optimism

The Indiana Fever will be facing the Dallas Wings on August 12 without their star player, as Caitlin Clark has been ruled out of Tuesday's contest because she's still on the mend from a groin injury she suffered almost a full month ago.

The Fever have been playing pretty well without Clark this season. And especially of late, they've managed to go 6-4 since she suffered the groin injury back on July 15. Although it's worth noting that they've had a reasonably easy schedule during that point, including two games against the Sky and one against the Wings before Tuesday's showdown.

It's still unclear when Clark will be returning to the court, as there have been no clear updates on her return timeline provided by the Fever training or coaching staff. Therefore, fans are forced to try and use context clues in seeing how close Clark is to getting back to game action.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever injured guard Caitlin Clark in attendance against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's Fever Practice Apparel Before Wings Game Turns Heads

Clark was on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena court before Tuesday's game began. WISH-TV sports anchor Anthony Calhoun posted a video of her interacting with fans and seemingly signing autographs with the caption, "Fever back home tonight vs. Dallas!



"Some fans enjoying a meet and greet with Caitlin Clark. Caitlin remains out with a groin injury."

Clark can be seen wearing full practice gear in the video, which some fans are taking notice of — and using as a positive indicator for her recovery timeline.

"Practice shorts👀👀," one fan wrote in a comment.

"I SEE PRACTICE SHORTS," another fan added.

Another fan commented, "In practice gear. Still stand by it she will practice with the team between 17th and 22nd."

To be clear, Clark wearing practice shorts isn't a good indication that she's fully practicing with the team again, nor that she's getting close to game-ready. But Fever fans are taking anything they can get at this point.

Stephanie White Speaks About Caitlin Clark Injury Recovery Process

When speaking about Clark's recovery journey to the media on August 10, Fever head coach Stephanie White said, "No return to practice. She has been able to get a little bit more into her full-court running, with all of her body weight. It's really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance to do longer periods of time.

"She has been able to do a little bit more on the court in terms of how she moves. But not into practice yet, no," White continued about Clark, from a YouTube video from Tony East.

Perhaps Clark's return to practice will arrive at some point this week.

