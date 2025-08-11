Fever Coach Gets Clear About Caitlin Clark Injury Recovery Progress

The Indiana Fever have dealt with an absurd amount of adversity to this point in the 2025 WNBA season. And this adversity intensified just a few days ago, when it was announced that both Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald (who were the Fever's only two active point guards) suffered season-ending injuries during the team's August 7 contest against the Phoenix Mercury.

As a result, the team had to scramble to sign another player via hardship contract, which they did with Odyssey Sims on August 10.

Of course, the team still has star guard Caitlin Clark. But Clark has been out of action since July 15 while she's working her way back from a groin injury.

Stephanie White Speaks on Caitlin Clark's Injury Recovery

Clark being listed as a "Game-Time Decision" on the WNBA's website for the Fever's August 12 game sparked optimism among some fans that she could be making her return on Tuesday.

However, Fever head coach Stephanie White seemed to shut this down when speaking with the media after Indiana's August 11 practice.

When White was asked if Clark has been able to do anything extra since beginning to run on the court last week or if she has been able to return to practice, White said, "No return to practice. She has been able to get a little bit more into her full-court running, with all of her body weight. It's really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance to do longer periods of time.

"She has been able to do a little bit more on the court in terms of how she moves. But not into practice yet, no," White continued of Clark, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

The fact that Clark still isn't practicing all but guarantees that she won't be able to suit up against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, which is obviously a let-down for many fans.

However, a silver lining is that Clark seemingly hasn't suffered any setbacks in her recovery. Given that the Fever are keen to ease her back to the court as cautiously as possible, it might still be a little bit of time before she makes her return.

But Clark (hopefully) being 100% once she does return should mean she'll come back at a time when the Fever are making their push to improve their position for the playoffs. As it currently stands, Indiana's 18-14 record puts them at No. 5 in the WNBA standings.

