Caitlin Clark's 'Reckless' Lexie Hull Verdict Sums Up Fever Feeling

The impact that some basketball players have is extremely clear when someone looks at their stats or post-game box score. These are typically certified bucket-getters or assist wizards like Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

However, other players can't have their impacts assessed by looking at stats because they do so many things that help their team but never show up in a box score. This could be something such as playing elite defense against the opposing team's best player, diving for loose balls, and sticking up for one's teammates.

This is where Fever wing Lexie Hull thrives. She has earned a reputation for being one of the toughest, grittiest, blue-collar competitors in all of women's basketball, and has sustained several bumps and bruises this season to show for it.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) chases after the ball Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Speaks on Lexie Hull's Indiana Fever Impact

One person who has watched Hull's 2025 season from up close is Caitlin Clark. And Clark gushed about Hull when asked about her during her October 2 exit interview.

"Every team in this league should want a Lexie Hull type of player on their team," Clark said, per an X post from @nosyone4.

"Never once have I seen her be disappointed in the amount she played. And I was here at the beginning of last year, when she was getting [Did Not Play's]. And she was the exact same person as she is right now," Clark continued. "She probably turned into our third option offensively, because we lost so many players, but she also embraced that, and she worked for that, and she wanted to be in that moment.

"I think she has really flourished, and her game has improved quite a bit... I'm like, 'Lex, you just play reckless.' I was holding my breath these last few games, but that literally sums up the type of person she is. She's selfless, she's going to go out there, she's gonna lay it all on the line for this team. There was never a doubt in her mind if she was ever gonna play a game in the playoffs where she had pain. She was gonna go out there and she was gonna play," Clark added.

Caitlin on Lexie



"That really just sums up who she is. And we're really fortunate to have her as a part of our organization, and I hope it's like that for many years to come, too," she concluded.

Fever fans are hoping for the same.

