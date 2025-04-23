Caitlin Clark's Savage T-Shirt Throw Demand Has Sophie Cunningham in Stitches
Indiana Fever fans are counting down the days until their beloved team returns to the basketball court. And they don't have much longer to wait, as Indiana's training camp begins on April 27.
However, the Fever actually returned to their home court on April 22, albeit in a different capacity than fans are used to. Indiana's roster came onto the home court of Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena during a pause in the Indiana Pacers' NBA Playoffs game against the Milwaukee Bucks in order to throw t-shirts into the crowd.
Fans couldn't help but notice star guard Caitlin Clark's cannon during these throws. Although that isn't the only thing fans took notice of when it came to Clark's April 22 appearance.
X user @nosyone4 posted a fan video of Clark walking off the court alongside Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham. When another Fever player threw their last t-shirt in the crowd, Clark could clearly be seen saying, "Hit the Bucks guy in the face!" surely referencing a Milwaukee Bucks fan in the crowd. This prompted Cunningham to crack up and playfully whack Clark on the stomach.
The post's caption wrote, "'HIT THE BUCKS GUY IN THE FACE' DAMN CAITLIN".
Another fan posted the same video but with a slightly different reading of Clark's words: "caitlin yelled 'hit the bucks guy’s face' 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭".
Of course, Clark was clearly joking. But it's fun to see her personality shining through with some of her new teammates, which will only increase once they begin preparing for the upcoming WNBA season together on April 27.