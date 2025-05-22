Caitlin Clark's Share of Fever Offensive Success Shown in Staggering Stat
It was no secret that the Indiana Fever's success heading into the 2025 season was going to hinge on second-year star guard Caitlin Clark.
Not only is a team's offensive production always contingent on the point guard (given the onus is on them to distribute the ball, facilitate for teammates, and manufacture shots), but Clark being a generational talent and playmaker means that she can not only create opportunities for herself but also for her Fever teammates.
While the Fever have only played in two games this season (with their third coming against the Atlanta Dream on May 22), the offense has a 110.9 offensive rating, which is fourth-best in the league.
And an X post from @StatMamba showed just how crucial Caitlin Clark has been to the Fever's offensive success to this point.
"Caitlin Clark has scored/assisted on 50.3% of the Fever’s points through two games," the X post wrote.
Heading into the Fever's May 22 game, Clark is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game. She also produced a triple-double during Indiana's WNBA season opener against the Chicago Sky on May 17.
While any WNBA player accounting for over 50% of their team's points (either through scoring or assisting) would be extremely difficult to maintain throughout the course of a 44-game season, if there's anybody who can keep this going, it would be Caitlin Clark.
Fans will get to see whether Clark can keep this insane statistic going against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday evening.