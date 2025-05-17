LeBron James Salutes Caitlin Clark for Triple-Double Amid Fever Blowout of Sky
It didn't take long for the 2025 WNBA regular season to deliver on the drama and excitement that fans have come to expect.
This is largely because of the Indiana Fever's 2025 season opener against the Chicago Sky. The spiciest moment from this game came when star guard Caitlin Clark was given a flagrant foul after she sent Angel Reese to the ground with a foul during the third quarter, which Reese was clearly not happy about.
However Fever fans felt about that interaction, the bottom line is that they got the last laugh, as the Fever ended the game with an impressive 93-58 blowout win over Chicago.
As for Clark, she finished the game with a triple-double, accruing 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 32 minutes played.
Before the game began, NBA legend LeBron James showed Clark love with an Instagram post featuring photos of them posing together, which was captioned, "Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡👑".
And in the final moments of Saturday's win, James sent another message Clark's way to congratulate her on the triple-double.
"TRIPLE DUB CC!! Great way to kick off the season! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," James wrote.
It's awesome to see the (arguable) NBA GOAT giving Clark her flowers after an excellent start to the season. It's also cool to know that James was locked into the Fever game like the rest of the basketball world.
If Saturday's game is any indication, there will be a ton of excitement to come from this upcoming WNBA campaign.