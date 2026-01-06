Caitlin Clark's Signature Shoe Set to Lead Nike's Comeback
With each passing day, the women's basketball world gets closer to Caitlin Clark's debut Nike signature shoe hitting the shelves.
While there's still no clear date on when Clark's shoe will release, it has been confirmed to drop in 2026. Nike has already been upping their marketing efforts, which is shown by a commercial that was released on Christmas that birthed the "From Anywhere" tagline, which has already become a common catchphrase among Clark's fan base.
Fans were hoping Clark's first Nike shoe would be released in 2025. Yet, whether it was A'ja Wilson's own signature shoe hitting shelves or simply production not occurring quickly enough, this ended up not being the case. Slow-rolling the biggest star in women's basketball's signature shoe was frustrating for many, and some used it as proof that Nike was losing its fastball, so to speak.
As of May 2025, Nike's stock price was down nearly 60% since 2021. And many chalked this up to the sports apparel juggernaut's lack of innovation and forward-thinking, which it had once been so renowned for.
But what better way to fix this than by capitalizing on the hype around Caitlin Clark?
CEO stock buys are adding context to Caitlin Clark’s Nike shoe
Nike is investing a lot in Clark's signature shoe. This was proven by Clark saying, “The technology we’re gonna put into my shoe isn’t anything [Nike has] ever put into a basketball shoe before,” during her December 31 appearance on the New Heights podcast.
And several prominent CEOs are investing a lot in Nike right now, which was proven by a January 5 article from Victor Deng of Complex.
"Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has bought 50,000 shares of Nike stock just days before the end of 2025. The purchase was executed on Dec. 22, which equated to $2.95 million for his latest investment," the article wrote. It was later added that Nike's CEO, Elliott Hill, also bought approximately $1 million worth of shares at the end of 2025.
What's more, Hill revealed during a recent business call that Nike's business in North America went up 9 percent to $5.63 billion in the last fiscal quarter.
All of this is to say that these two CEOs are going all-in on Nike stock right now, as it seems on the cusp of a rebound. It's impossible to say how much Clark's imminent signature shoe is driving this bullishness from Cook and Hill, but that signature shoe seems to be inspiring confidence.
Those who believe that Clark's signature shoe will be successful would be wise to buy into Nike now, as the company could be poised for a lucrative 2026, especially in the women's basketball sphere.
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung