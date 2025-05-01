Caitlin Clark's Sun Scouting Report Request From Stephanie White Says It All
Perhaps the most fascinating offseason move that the Indiana Fever made over the past few months was letting go of Christie Sides and hiring Stephanie White to be the team's new head coach.
This move was so compelling because White had spent the past two seasons as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun, who had eliminated Clark and Indiana in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs. During that playoff series, White concocted several strategies of slowing Clark down (such as putting new Fever player DeWanna Bonner on her) that were more effective than anything the rest of the league could muster.
White's strategy caught Clark's attention. And on April 30, ESPN basketball insider Alexa Philippou shared a story that conveys Clark's desire to see her game from White's eyes.
"The thing with Caitlin Clark is that she's so self-motivated... She really knows what it will take to be able to elevate her game from all that great success she enjoyed in her rookie season, now to her sophomore year," Philippou said, per an X post from @socorooopova.
"One of the things she mentioned to me today is that right after the Fever hired new head coach Stephanie White, one of the first things Clark did with the staff was sit down in the film room, and they really dissected her game film to be able figure out what were the areas she really needed to work on," Philippou continued.
"And White actually told me that Clark asked for the scouting report that they used against her when White was with the Sun last year," she concluded.
This scouting report request is yet another example of Clark's obsession with improvement being a core reason for her success.