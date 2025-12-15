Caitlin Clark’s Team USA Camp Physical Appearance Sparks Insider Reaction

There was a lot of chatter about how Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark looked during the past WNBA offseason, after her historic 2024 rookie campaign. While Clark broke many records during her first season of professional basketball, many felt like she would be better suited to face the physical play she was subject to if she added some strength and size.

And that's exactly what No. 22 did. Rather than compete in Unrivaled or another non-WNBA league last winter, Clark decided to stay in Indianapolis and spend a lot of her time in the weight room. This decision bore fruit, at least when it came to Clark's physical appearance, as there were several instances of her going viral for her more muscular arms and overall stronger frame before her 2025 campaign.

However, this added muscle didn't do Clark any favors when the basketball began. She missed most of the 2025 season with various soft tissue injuries (which many blamed on her newfound muscle), and some suggested her shooting struggled when healthy was also the byproduct of her having strength and size she wasn't used to.

Aug 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Because of this, fans were hoping that Clark would learn from what might have been a mistake and shed some of this muscle in the current WNBA offseason.

Insider Addresses Whether Caitlin Clark Looked Thinner at Team USA Camp

When Clark showed up at the Team USA training camp this past weekend, one of the first things fans noticed was that she looked to be thinner than she had during the season, which sparked a lot of interest.

New groin and we’re Iowa skinny again. I got chills. pic.twitter.com/H6o91TtREd https://t.co/1aTVYA52Bp — suns (@antivirgosuns) December 12, 2025

One reporter who got to see Clark in person this weekend was Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports. However, Costabile didn't spend too much time contemplating Clark's personal appearance, which was clear during her December 15 appearance on IndyStar's Fever Insider show.

A fan wrote in to the interview during a Q&A portion, writing, "Annie did Caitlin look thinner to you in person than during the season? I think her weight training from last offseason really effected her in a negative way and lead to her injuries".

When posed this fan's question, Costabile said, "You know, I can't comment on if she looked thinner or not. That wasn't something I noticed in the slightest. She looked healthy. Yeah. I don't know that I have a great, yeah, an answer to that, just in the sense that she looked healthy. Thinner? Didn't notice."

Ultimately, Clark looking healthy is the most important thing, so fans will still be content with Costabile's assessment.

Recommended Reading: