Caitlin Clark's 'Ugly' Remark About Fever Win vs Dream Says It All
The Indiana Fever got back to their winning ways on Thursday, May 22, as they defeated the Atlanta Dream by a score of 81-76.
While the most important aspect of any game is the end result, there's no doubt that this wasn't as aesthetically pleasing of a win as the Fever's first victory of the season, which came against the Chicago Sky on May 17. The Fever struggled at times offensively in what was a pretty choppy game overall, shooting 30.4% from three-point range and going 8 of 15 from the free-throw line against Atlanta.
Not to mention that star guard Caitlin Clark only scored 11 points and didn't make a single three-pointer, which is the first time in her WNBA career that she went an entire contest without draining a shot from behind the arc.
However, a win is a win. And Clark spoke to this while walking back to the Fever's locker room moments after Thursday's game ended, which was posted on the Fever's X account.
"Good dub. Ugly, but we found a way to win," Clark said to the camera while untucking her jersey.
The Fever are now bringing a 2-1 record back home, as they face the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty (who have started their season 2-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on Saturday, May 24.
One would imagine that Clark's sharpshooting will get back on track in that game. And the Fever will likely need it if they're to keep up with the balanced offensive attack that the Liberty bring.