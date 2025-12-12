Caitlin Clark Sends Clear Warning on WNBA Lockout Fears

The WNBA is in the thick of ongoing negotiations regarding the league's next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which will have massive ramifications about the future of women's basketball.

With so much at stake, both the league office and the players association are ensuring they don't make any mistakes with negotiations. This has already resulted in the two previous CBA deadlines (October 31 and November 30) to get extended. And as the current January 9 approaches, pressure is mounting for a deal to get done.

If there isn't a new CBA by the new year, the prospect of a potential lockout for the 2026 WNBA season become a real possibility, given everything that must happen (expansion drafts, free agents, the WNBA Draft, and training camps) before the regular season were to begin. Therefore, there are some valid concerns about the prospect of games being played in 2026.

Caitlin Clark Makes Her Stance Clear as WNBA CBA Talks Hit Crucial Stage

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark spoke with the media after the Team USA training camp practice on December 12 and was asked her opinion of the ongoing CBA negotiations.

"I think the most important thing for myself in thinking about these CBA negotiations is like, this is the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen. And it's not something that can be messed up. And you know, we're gonna fight for everything we deserve. But at the same time, we need to play basketball. That's what our fans crave, and that's what all of you crave, as well. You want the product on the floor," Clark said, per an X post from Shelby Swanson of News Observer.

"At the end of the day, that's how you make your money, that's how you're marketable, that's what the fans get excited about, that's what the fans want to show up for. So it's business, it's a negotiation. There has to be compromise on both sides. And we're starting to get down to the wire of it, and it has become really important. Obviously, I want to help in any way I can, and try to educate myself the best I can," she continued.

"Obviously, I can't speak to every single number; it's pretty complicated. I think there are different things we can find ways to say, 'We certainly deserve that, and we're not gonna compromise on that.' And then other things that we can probably compromise on. But like I said, this is the biggest moment in the history of the WNBA, and I don't want that to be forgotten. And it's important that we find a way to play this next season, and I think our fans, even everybody that has played in this league before us, deserve that as well," Clark concluded.

Clark is speaking for the masses by noting the need for players to compete on the court next season.

