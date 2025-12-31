Caitlin Clark Sends Forward-Looking Message as Fever Turn Page to 2026

With 2025 came the best WNBA season the Indiana Fever have produced in nearly a decade.

After spending most of the past 10 years as one of the WNBA's worst teams, a revamped Fever roster made it all the way to within one game of the WNBA Finals, coming up just short against the Las Vegas Aces (who went on to sweep the Phoenix Mercury to win the league championship). While the Fever did enter the 2025 campaign as a championship favorite, nobody expected them to come within striking distance with the active roster they brought into the playoffs.

Indiana experienced an absurd number of injuries to key players, with the most notable being star guard Caitlin Clark. The second-year standout only played in 13 games because of various soft tissue injuries and sat out the entire postseason. No doubt this was frustrating for Clark's gigantic fan base (and women's basketball fans as a whole). Yet, Clark's not being able to compete was surely more frustrating for Clark than anybody else.

No. 22 deserves a lot of credit for putting on a brave face and continuing to enthusiastically cheer on her squad from the sidelines. But she's surely more eager to put 2025 in the rearview mirror than the rest of the women's basketball community.

Caitlin Clark Shares Reset Post as Fever Enter 2026

Clark conveyed this sentiment with an Instagram post on December 30. The post showed many photos of her both on and off the basketball court and the golf course, posing with family and rehabbing her injuries, eating food, and hitting punching bags, and everything else in between.

The post is captioned, "2025 you were a year… 2026 I welcome you with open arms let’s get it 🤍💫✨⭐️🫶🏻🤩".

Several of Clark's Fever teammates have already commented on the post. Sophie Cunningham wrote, "aww little stinks 😍❤️". Lexie Hull added, "Hellooooooo 2026!!! The best year ahead 💌💌💌💌," and Clark's former teammate Gabbie Marshall wrote, "Love you so much bby girllll ❤️❤️❤️".

What's more, pop music sensation Taylor Swift (who Clark is known to adore and who has spent time with No. 22 in the past) liked the post, which is causing a stir on social media.

Fans can expect to get some more Clark before 2025 comes to a close, as Jason and Travis Kelce announce that Clark will be the final guest of the year on their New Heights podcast, which will come out on December 31.

That podcast episode is sure to set the tone for 2026.

