Caitlin Clark's Taylor Swift-Centric Travel Outfit Causes Fever Pitch

Despite being injured, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is traveling with her team to an upcoming road game — and doing so in style.

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before the game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 26 was a dark day for Indiana Fever fans. This is because superstar guard Caitlin Clark was diagnosed with a left quad strain, which is going to keep her sidelined for at least two weeks and potentially longer.

Clark is undoubtedly the biggest star in women's basketball, and her absence will be keenly felt not only by the Fever but the entire WNBA. And because Clark's fan base recently had to wait over seven months to see her playing in a competitive game, losing her this soon into the season felt crushing.

However, these fans have several reasons to feel optimistic a day later. One reason is that Clark was present at the Fever's Tuesday practice, and while she wasn't practicing with the team, she was walking around, getting shots up, and seemed to be in good spirits.

The Fever went wheels up on a plane flight to Washington after their practice, in advance of their May 28 away game against the Mystics. And while she isn't playing, Clark is making the trip — and she turned heads with the travel outfit she elected to wear.

The Fever's X account posted a photo of Clark wearing a black t-shirt that featured several headshots of Taylor Swift, with the caption, "Caitlin Clark reppin' Taylor Swift 🤩".

They also posted a video of Clark walking to the plane and saying, "Reppin' T-Swift baby! Best shirt in the world."

The first photo has gone viral, amassing 400,000 views on X in about 3 hours. And not only are fans excited to see Clark repping her favorite musician, but the fact that she's traveling with the team, isn't limping, and has a smile on her face all suggest this quad injury isn't overly severe.

Hopefully, this means Fever fans can breathe easy on this Tuesday.

