Caitlin Clark Sends Loving 3-Word Message on Former Fever Teammate's Injury Admission

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sent three words of support to Katie Lou Samuelson after the latter's season-ending injury.

May 10, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) leaves the court after the Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) leaves the court after the Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Part of the Indiana Fever adding several elite players to their roster this past offseason meant there wasn't enough roster space for them to pursue several players who had been key parts of their rotation in 2024.

One of these players is Katie Lou Samuelson, who was released by Indiana in February and then signed a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Seattle Storm about ten days later.

However, tragedy struck for Samuelson in the weeks after she joined the Storm, as news broke that Samuelson suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during a May 1 practice, which will require surgery and keep her sidelined for the entire 2025 season.

Samuelson made an Instagram post on May 10 addressing her injury, which was captioned, "It’s been a little over a week since I got injured and the feelings then are still pretty much the dominating ones. Devastated. Confused. Disappointed. Angry. But the feeling I had both physically and mentally on the court before gives me the hope and confidence that I can get back to that place. I appreciate everyone sending words of encouragement, it means the world to me and I appreciate my Storm family here so much for both the short time on the court together and the support through this process and recovery.

"One step at a time ❤️".

The post's most liked comment is from Fever star Caitlin Clark, who wrote, "Love you Lou 🩷".

Several other WNBA players have shown Samuelson support on the post, including Fever players Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell, along with Nika Muhl, Cameron Brink, and Napheesa Collier (who played with Samuelson at UConn).

Even though Samuelson isn't on the Fever any longer, Indiana's fan base is surely wishing her well in her road to recovery.

