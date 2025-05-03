Caitlin Clark Sends Telling 4-Word Injury Status Update Before Fever Preseason Game
At long last, the wait is over for Indiana Fever fans. Their team is returning to the court on Saturday for the first time since September 25 for a WNBA preseason game against the Washington Mystics.
Fever fans have had this date marked on their calendars for months now, especially because it was believed to be when Caitlin Clark would be returning to competition.
However, Clark's return became uncertain after the Fever released an injury report on May 2 that read, "Tomorrow's Game Status Report vs Washington:
"Caitlin Clark - Questionable (Left Leg)".
This report came out of nowhere, which terrified Fever fans.
While it's still unclear whether Clark is going to play on Saturday, she did send a seemingly positive update regarding this injury when speaking with the media before tipoff.
"Just a little tightness," Clark said of the injury, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic. "I'll go through warmups and everything, and then they'll decide if I'm gonna go or not. But it will be the medical team's decision."
The good news is that Clark clearly doesn't sound overly concerned about the injury's severity, and the fact that she could be suiting up on Saturday means there isn't much to worry about long-term.
But given it's still the preseason, it wouldn't be surprising if Clark sits out on Saturday; if only to make her available on Sunday, when the Fever play at Clark's alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes' home arena in front of thousands of adoring fans.