Caitlin Clark Shares DeWanna Bonner Related Reason to Re-enter Before Triple-Double
Given all the extracurricular activity that occurred during the Indiana Fever's May 17 game against the Chicago Sky, the fantastic product that the Fever produced on the court last Saturday is unfortunately getting overlooked through the lens of mainstream sports media.
But there's no denying that the Fever looked like a WNBA championship contender. More specifically, star guard Caitlin Clark shined, which was shown through her producing a triple-double in the game.
Not to mention that the legendary DeWanna Bonner became the WNBA's No. 3 all-time leading scorer in the waning moments of the game after making a free throw.
Clark was one rebound short of securing a triple-double in the fourth quarter. And after being on the bench for a while, she could be seen seemingly pleading with head coach Stephanie White to re-enter.
However, when speaking with the media on May 19, Clark revealed that her reason to return to the game related to Bonner's scoring record rather than her triple-double pursuit.
"Well, I went back in the game to help DB get her into third on the all-time scoring list," Clark said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "If you were watching the game, we were struggling a little bit there to even get her the ball in half-court. So I told Steph, I'm like 'Let me go in there. It's driving me nuts on the sideline, not watching DB get this.’ So that was my main goal.”
She then added, "Honestly, just getting to be on the floor and being a part of such a historic moment, of somebody that has given so much to this game, and also the league."
There's no doubt that if anybody could set Bonner up with a pass to surpass that scoring milestone, it was Clark.