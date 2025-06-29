Caitlin Clark Shares 'Goal' for Groin Injury Return After Fever Practice

The Indiana Fever just finished up their June 29 practice, which is the team's first time on the court together after their win over the Dallas Wings on June 27.

Unlike that Friday victory, however, star guard Caitlin Clark was back on the floor with her squad (at least for one portion of the practice) on Sunday. Clark has missed the last two of Indiana's games with a groin injury, and while there's some hope that she'll be able to return for the team's July 1 game against the Minnesota Lynx for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship, her status is still uncertain right now.

Clark spoke with the media after Sunday's practice ended and shared where her injury stands.

"I mean, I feel good. I'm gonna be day-to-day from here on out, and am doing everything I can to put myself in a position to play the next game, every single time," Clark said when asked about her injury, per the Fever's YouTube account.

"That's always my goal, is to be available for the next game. And doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right, to be able to do that. But yeah, I feel good, and just going day by day," she added.

Caitlin talks about her day by day status and how she’s feeling



Via ⁦@IndianaFever⁩ pic.twitter.com/VLOdtan0X6 — ericaf455❤️💛💙🤍 (@ericaf455) June 29, 2025

Fever coach Stephanie White also spoke about Clark after practice.

"She didn't participate in everything. Still working her way [back]. A lot of non-contact shooting stuff. We're just trying to progress slowly, making sure that we don't have any setbacks. So mostly offensive, non-contact work," White said when asked what Clark got up to at practice.

Coach White talks about Caitlin's practice availability pic.twitter.com/cZpvdpqKaX — C (@C038254) June 29, 2025

It seems that Clark's status for Tuesday's game is still up in the air at this point.

